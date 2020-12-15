Kilkenny Cathaoirleach says it’s “pretty worrying” that flooding continues on roads worked on by council

It’s “pretty worrying” that flooding is still occurring on roads that have been worked on by Kilkenny County Council.

That’s according to Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness, who says heavy rainfall often causes subsequent issues on the O’Loughlin Road.

That’s despite the local authority having previously carried out drainage works in that area.

But Cathaoirleach McGuinness says more still must be done, telling KCLR News “This has been an ongoing issue, flooding on O’Loughlin Road, particularly coming up along Nowlan Park when the weather is pretty bad but works did take place there during the year, funding was allocated to fix the problem and council workers were out there and did a lot of work but it seems to not have fixed the problem so I called on the local authority to check that out and try fix it once and for all because when money’s invested in fixing an issue and it’s still not resolved it’s pretty worrying”.

He insists, however, that the problem isn’t with the standard of the works completed, saying “There wasn’t an issue with the workmanship, the guys did a lot of work there, I think that more work needs to be done, I think that the answer I received it needed to be connected to another line to take away the water so they’re going to do that next and I was happy with the response I got from the engineers and they are going to fix it”.