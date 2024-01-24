Kilkenny city jewellers Lorimat moving business online

Kilkenny city jewellers Lorimat’s to move completely online.

Set up thirty years ago on Kieran Street by Teresa Brennan, it moved to Patrick Street in recent years.

Her daughter Rita Shanahan is the current owner and says online sales of engagement, wedding and eternity rings now accounts for over three quarters of their award-winning business and that it makes perfect sense to transition with the times, and move the entire operation online.

The current premises will remain open until the 2nd of February with all gift vouchers honoured either in-person of online.

Hear what Rita had to say when she joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier;