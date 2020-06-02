Kilkenny company to bring Covid-19 Antibody test kit to Irish market

A local company has partnered up with a German manufacturer to bring a Covid Antibody test kit to the Irish market.

Kilkenny-based MyBio says the kit is highly accurate and has potential to play a crucial role as the lockdown eases and more people return to work.

It’s being made available for professional use and measures whether the antibodies for Covid 19 are in your system with a quick finger prick test promising results within 10 minutes.

The test kit is manufactured in Germany by MoLab but MyBio have signed an exclusive agreement to distribute it in Ireland.