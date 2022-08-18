Kilkenny councillor Andrew McGuinness is warning people to not fall victim to a property scam

A local Councillor is warning people not to fall victim to a property scam.

It’s after a home in Kilkenny was being advertised for rent online for 600 euro a month but the property, which is already occupied by a family is not actually available.

Andrew McGuinness says as a public representative he regularly gets contact from people who are looking for help with the search for a home or with an application for HAP.

But he says his suspicions were raised when this came to his attention, as he outlined on today’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin …