A local councillor says his decision to oppose changes to the parking management measures in Kilkenny last January has been vindicated.

The council yesterday agreed to reverse a decision to abolish the 15-minute free parking in the city while the all day parking charge will be reduced to €3, down from €5.

The two hour parking limit will be extended to four hours while a 30 minute free set down period will be introduced for school, pick up and drop off times at Saint Mary’s Car Park.

It’s expected the changes will be reintroduced in the next month.

Councillor David Fitzgerald feels vinciated by yesterday’s decision…

“These are a reversal of decisions that were made by councillors a number of months ago. I opposed those decisions at the time and this decision to reverse the changes has vindicated the position I took at the time.

We need to work hard to keep our city centre alive and we need to encourage people to come in and shop and work and enjoy our city centre. The changes were a regressive step which discouraged people from using our town centre and we’re ultimately going to affect jobs and livelihoods and the the core of our city was in danger of losing a lot of momentum. So this is a positive decision, albeit coming a bit late.”