Kilkenny Councillors adjourn meetings as mark of respect to family of Ashling Murphy

The monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council was adjourned on Monday afternoon as a mark of respect for Ashling Murphy.

Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty was joined by the other elected members in offering their sympathies to the family, friends, and students of the murdered 23-year-old teacher.

She likened the events of last week to the disappearance of Kilkenny woman JoJo Dullard.

Councillors also called for an increased focus on methods of tackling violence against women and paid tribute to those who organised, and participated in, local vigils in her honour over the weekend.

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh said “we need to create an Ireland where women can feel safe”.

Father of four daughters Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says the news of Ashlings killing “dropped us all to our knees and shook us to our core”.

Councillor Doherty encouraged people to to log-on and sign the online book of condolences on the local authority website and the meeting was adjourned for five minutes of reflection.

Earlier members of the Castlecomer Municipal District agreed to adjourn their monthly meeting for five minutes as a mark of respect to the family of the young woman.