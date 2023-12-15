Kilkenny Countryside Park will officially be opened today

The Kilkenny Countryside Park will be officially opened later today.

Minister Heather Humphreys was due at the Dunmore site to cut the ribbon this afternoon but due to personal reasons cannot now attend.

Minister Malcolm Noonan will instead be on site for the formalities. (He was in his home city for another function earlier).

The 24 acres on the grounds of the former municipal landfill has been transformed into a new biodiversity and recreational amenity following a €1.2million investment.

Hear what the county council’s Frank Stafford has to say about the new park which includes Kilkenny’s first dog-friendly enclosure;

The sod was turned on the project in February – our Edwina Grace was there to meet with some of those involved, listen back to that here;