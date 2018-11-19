Kilkenny County Council says end to Patrick Street disruptions is in sight

An end to the disruptions on Patrick Street in Kilkenny is in sight.

That’s according to the local authority as resurfacing works begin today, and paving will be taking place for the next fortnight.

There’s a one-way system in place for today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday).

Over the last number of months the street has seen its fair share of upheaval as water mains were being replaced by Irish Water.

But Senior Council Engineer, Simon Walton says all the work should be finished in the coming weeks and it has all been done to improve the area.