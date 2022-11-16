Kilkenny County Council says Kennyswell road traffic is being considered as works start at Crokers Hill

Steps are being taken to ensure the Kennyswell Road won’t fall under increased traffic pressure from a new housing development.

The sod was turned at Crokers Hill this week where more than 90 social housing units are set to be built.

It’s a mix which includes apartment blocks, some houses, 19 disability accessible units as well as a community centre.

But the site faces onto the Kennyswell Road, an already busy route.

Director of Services for Housing at Kilkenny County Council Mary Mulholland assured KCLR that they are taking steps to address that within the Loughmacask Local Area Plan consultation:

“The housing will be built here over the next 12 to 18 months. It includes some changes to the front boundary along the Kennyswell road. An Bord Pleanala took quite some time considering the infrastructure and accessibility to the site. There will be two separate entrances to the development”