Kilkenny County Council tenants may next year be in line for financial supports towards costs of smaller repair & maintenance works

Council tenants in Kilkenny may be getting some financial assistance towards the repair & maintenance of their homes.

The Self Help Scheme has been rolled out by just two local authorities, in Carlow and Kildare, and now counterparts in Kilkenny are hoping to follow.

The county’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee members voted yesterday (Friday, 1st July) to send the proposal to the full council – if passed there it will take effect next year, covering smaller works.

Chair of the Housing SPC, Cllr Eamon Aylward, says though the amounts aren’t huge, they will help as costs rise. And he added that it’s not just the tenants that will benefit.

While Cllr Eugene McGuiness supports the plan, he’d like clarification on what is and isn’t covered.

