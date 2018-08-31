Kilkenny county council to hear from Presidential hopefuls today

What is likely to be the first of 2 meetings to hear from Presidential hopefuls happens in Kilkenny today.

Councillors will hear from 6 potential candidates this afternoon but they wont vote today on who to nominate.

That’s because others have approached the local authority and a second meeting is expected to be called next week to hear from them. Journalist Gemma O’Doherty and Dragons Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey will be among them.

Today though Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Kevin Sharkey will be among the speakers.

Also included is local man Séamus Nolan who has changed his name by deed poll to William Delaney 1957-1970 to try and get the name of a young Kilkenny boy who died in state care on the ballot paper.

Speaking to KCLR, Séamus says he had approached President Michael D Higgins about the possibility of him stepping down even for one minute and have William appointed the 10th President.

He says he got a reply by letter wishing him well but says the President opted not to pursue it.