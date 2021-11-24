Kilkenny county councillor leaves Labour to join Sinn Féin

A Kilkenny Councillor’s announced exclusively on KCLR Live that he’s left Labour and joined Sinn Féin.

SIPTU worker Denis Hynes was selected at the Labour Party Convention in February 2019 to run for a seat on the County Council after sitting North Kilkenny Labour councillor Maurice Shortall announced his intention to retire.

He was subsequently elected to the local authority.

He also ran in the 2020 General Election but failed to win a seat for the Carlow Kilkenny constituency. (Read the local branch statement on Cllr Hyne’s decision here).

Cllr Hynes was joined in studio by SF Deputy for Carlow and Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion for his chat with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin – hear that in full here:

A statement from Sinn Féin as issued to KCLR:

“Cllr. Denis Hynes joins Sinn Féin