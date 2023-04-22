Kilkenny County Fleadh Cheoil gets underway

There’s a great program of events for The Kilkenny County Fleadh Cheoil this weekend.

The traditional music festival kicked off last night (Friday) in Freshford.

Nicholas Dunphy says today’s events will culminate in a concert tonight, telling KCLR “We have a full Irish entertainment show with local and visiting artists, with music and song and dance – you name it, we have it. That begins at 8.30pm in St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland. The doors will be open at 8pm and the admission will be €5. Then we’ll be moving across to McGrath’s for a full-on session!”