Kilkenny creche workers speak out for ‘Virtual Action Day’

Today marks the one year anniversary of the Together Stronger March.

On February 5th 2020, thousands of childcare workers took to the streets of Dublin, calling for fair pay and improved working conditions across the sector.

Among them was Tracey Brannigan, the co-owner of Little Steps Creche in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny.

One year on, Tracey says nothing has changed. In fact, her work has only gotten tougher during this pandemic.

Now, in addition to fighting for a living wage, sick pay, and maternity leave, Covid has provided a whole new list of concerns.

Childcare workers are today fighting to be prioritised for a Covid vaccine and to simply be recognised as essential workers.

This afternoon, while Tracey and her staff were getting their ‘Virtual Day of Action’ underway to highlight these issues, KCLR reporter Shauna Mc Hugh paid them a visit.

Here’s what they had to share;