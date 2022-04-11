Kilkenny Director of Services confirms Kennyswell Road to be made one-way for Heavy Goods Vehicles

The Kennyswell road in Kilkenny is to be made one-way only for Heavy Goods Vehicles.

Director of Services Tim Butler confirmed on KCLR Live earlier that the matter has been under consideration for some time.

He also confirmed that repair works to the road and footpath are in their plans as is a new traffic count for the stretch of road.

But first he says they do have plans to resolve some of the immediate issues there including making the route one-way for HGV’s on the approach into the city:

“We will be looking at certain pinch-points along there as well and we will be doing that in consultation with the residents”