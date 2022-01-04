Kilkenny fails to retain Ireland’s cleanest town title

Kilkenny was still one of the top ten cleanest towns in Ireland last year.

That’s according to the latest survey carried out for Irish Business against Litter which found 8 of the 10 sites surveyed in the Marble city getting the top grade.

However it has slipped a number of places down to ninth in the litter league table after being crowned overall winner for 2020.

The An Taisce report for Kilkenny stated:

A recent winner and consistently high performing town, Kilkenny continues to score very well with eight out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade. Great care has been taken with the presentation and maintenance of the Main Street. Friar’s Bridge has been lovingly preserved and maintained. Both approach roads and the Train Station create a positive first impression for anyone arriving by car / train. One site does require attention – a Derelict Site beside Rothe House – while the building has fallen into a state of disrepair it was the accumulation of bags of discarded rubbish beside the bins which brought down the litter grade.

Carlow has fallen back to 23rd spot and is deemed moderately littered according to the latest report.

However, inspectors pointed out the potential for Carlow to climb places if some of the moderately littered sites could improve.

The An Taisce report for Carlow stated:

Carlow has slipped from an excellent showing earlier in 2021. While there were no very heavily littered sites, it was the dearth of top-ranking sites (just three) which prevents it from climbing higher in the league. If some of the moderately littered sites could shift upwards, it could make a difference on Carlow’s overall ranking – e.g., Lidl, R488 to Deerpark Roundabout, Potato Market and Tullow Street. Heavily littered sites included Recycle Bring Bank (Askea Church Car Park), Car Parking at Penny Lane and Car Park & Surrounds at Mr Price.

Naas has been crowned Ireland’s cleanest town for 2021.

The report showed PPE litter at record levels, with an increase in the presence of both masks and gloves.

IBAL’s Conor Horgan says “It would appear that this litter is accumulating as the pandemic continues, as there remains an understandable reticence to pick up other people’s PPE”.

There was a significant rise in other pandemic-related litter, such as coffee cups, while alcohol-related litter remained at previous levels despite hospitality reopening and the survey being conducted in winter.