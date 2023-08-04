KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny family celebrates million euro lotto win

The Kilkenny family were on their holidays in Clifden, Galway when they purchsed their winning ticket at Kavanagh's Supervalu in the town

A family syndicate from Kilkenny has won a whopping 1 million euro in Wednesday’s 12th of July Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Kilkenny family were on their holidays in Clifden, Galway when they purchased their winning ticket at Kavanagh’s Supervalu in the town.

A big celebration has been organised including a trad session, a family holiday to Portugal, a luxury spa day, and a new handbag.

