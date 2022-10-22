Kilkenny farm sold for €3.1 Million

The largest packet of land to go on sale in Kilkenny for decades was sold at auction for a bid of €3.1 million

The 235 acre farm and house located in Columbcille, Thomastown sold at auction on Friday in a hotly contested bid.

With strong bidding from a number of local dairy farmers, a local man took hold of the deal with a €3.1 million bid.

Auctioneer Joe Coogan has told KCLR that it’s been nearly 30 years since a property of this size went up for auction;

“It’s very seldom you get that amount of land in one unit, in one block, together with a house and farm buildings”