KCLR News
Kilkenny farm sold for €3.1 Million
The farm house and land in Columbcille, Thomastown went up for auction on Friday
The largest packet of land to go on sale in Kilkenny for decades was sold at auction for a bid of €3.1 million
The 235 acre farm and house located in Columbcille, Thomastown sold at auction on Friday in a hotly contested bid.
With strong bidding from a number of local dairy farmers, a local man took hold of the deal with a €3.1 million bid.
Auctioneer Joe Coogan has told KCLR that it’s been nearly 30 years since a property of this size went up for auction;
“It’s very seldom you get that amount of land in one unit, in one block, together with a house and farm buildings”