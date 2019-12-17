Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD says no reason to wait for General Election

John McGuinness says we should have a general election in February because the tide has gone out on this government.

The local Fianna Fail TD is renewing his call for an end to his party’s confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin both say they are in favour of an ”orderly wind down” and an election next Easter.

But Deputy McGuinness says there’s no reason to leave it that long