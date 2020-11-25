Kilkenny GAA community mourns passing of another well-known player

The Kilkenny GAA community’s mourning yet another well-known name today.

Clara native Harry Ryan died yesterday at St Luke’s Hospital.

He captained the county’s minor side to All Ireland victory in 1975 and was also part of the senior squad that took the top title in 1983.

He’s predeceased by other family members, including brothers Lester who died just five months ago and Johnny who died following an accident in 2015.