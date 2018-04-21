Kilkenny Gardaí investigating Marie Tierney murder appeal for information about two vehicles

Kilkenny Gardaí say a number of fresh witnesses have come forward in the investigation into a 34-year-old murder.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband on the 22nd of October 1984 from her home at Clintstown in Jenkinstown.

Her body was subsequently discovered on the 21st of December on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of the city.

Gardaí say they have followed more than 300 lines of inquiry and conducted more than 200 interviews.

Now Superintendent Derek Hughes has told KCLR News more than one new witness has come forward in the case.

And he says they’re anxious to hear from more people:

“Those witnesses have come forward and imparted very useful information to us and, as a consequence of that, we’re appealing for information on the occupants of two vehicles that a cyclist observed on the Jenkinstown to Ballyragget road at approx 10.30pm.

“These two vehicles – one of which is reported as being a blue Renault car – passed the cyclist close to a location known as Odagh Church.”