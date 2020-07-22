KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Gardai looking for witnesses to a camper van fire in the Butts Green area last night

The blaze broke out at around 10pm

Kilkenny Gardai are appealing for information after a fire broke out in the city last night.

The blaze broke out at around 10pm on Butts Green, after a camper van was set alight.

Kilkenny fire service attended the scene and surrounding houses were evacuated.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

