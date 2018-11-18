Kilkenny Gardaí rescue woman from River Nore today

A woman had to be rescued from the River Nore in Kilkenny today.

She had been walking her dog on the River Walk heading towards Bennettsbridge from Kilkenny City in the vicinity of Warrington at around noon when it’s understood the dog caused her to lose her footing.

She got caught in the river and wasn’t able to get out but she did manage to get her phone working to call emergency services.

Garda Andy Neill was involved in the rescue and he’s told KCLR News this afternoon she is going to be fine:

“She managed to contact Gardaí who were dispatched to the scene immediately, along with River Rescue and an ambulance.

“On this occasion, Gardaí did get to the lady before River Rescue arrived and did manage to rescue her.

“She’s not thought to have any serious issues and has been checked over by paramedics.”