Kilkenny Greyhound Track introduces ‘racing behind closed doors’ policy

Greyhound racing in Kilkenny will continue but with restrictions as part of measures introduced by the Irish Greyhound Board.

General Manager of Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium, Tom Kinane, told KCLR that restrictions had been put in place and racing would only be continuing behind closed doors.

He said there would not be a tote, bookmaker or bar facility on site, and the track would be complying with all HSE and Government guidelines, which had been clearly communicated by the Irish Greyhound Board.

The board, in a statement, said it there was regular contact with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in relation to the evolving situation.

The ‘racing behind closed doors’ policy remained in operation and all were asked to continue full adherence to the restrictions including the ‘one person one dog’ approach, social distancing to be observed at all times, and with frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitisers at stadiums.

The Board said its approach at this time was to continue to support the greyhound community whilst managing risks in accordance with the latest guidance from Government and HSE.