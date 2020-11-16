Kilkenny homeowners asked by Gardaí to help deter opportunistic criminals

Gardaí are calling on Kilkenny homeowners to carry out simple actions to deter opportunistic criminals.

It’s in light of a recent spate of burglaries across the county over the past few days.

Crime Prevention Officer for Carlow Kilkenny Sergeant Peter McConnon has issued some advice for householders.

He’s been telling KCLR News “We see the houses that are being targeted are, you know, houses that we would say probably leave an opportunity unbeknownst to the homeowner, it’s simple little things like during the hours of darkness having having your windows closed, having your doors locked, an alarm box and a working alarm on your house, very, very important”.