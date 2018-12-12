Kilkenny homes being auctioned online

Four local houses are going under the hammer today.

In all there are seven local spots among 218 to be auctioned over the next 2 days in the last BidX1 auction of 2018.

The online property trading platform will see 147 residential properties go under the hammer today including four Kilkenny houses – at Talbot’s Court, Lakeside, Pococke Lower, and an apartment on Friary Street.

While 71 commercial properties, including two units at the Market Cross Shopping Centre and an 8.77 acre parcel of land in Urlingford, are among those up for sale tomorrow.

Carlow has no listings in either category.