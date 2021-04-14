KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Imam reminds local Muslims that getting the Covid-19 vaccination won’t break their Ramadan fast

He's been speaking with our Sue Nunn

The Muslim community locally is starting its second day of fasting for this year’s Ramadan.

The Islamic religious festival started yesterday and many would have broken their fast last night for the first time at the Kilkenny Islamic Centre.

Imam Ibrahim Ndure’s been telling our Sue Nunn that it’s hard having the centre closed for a second Ramadan due to the pandemic.

He also reiterated that Muslims can be vaccinated if they’re allocated an appointment because the injection won’t break their fast.

Listen back to their conversation on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

