Communities were key to Kilkenny Leader Partnership’s local development strategy.

The local action group which delivers the European Union’s flagship programme for rural Ireland yesterday set out its plan for the next five years following consultations across the county.

It sets out a roadmap spanning the three main themes of economic development and job creation, rural infrastructure and social inclusion, and sustainable development and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

They have €6.1million to cover this but that’s significantly down on previous allocations.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was at the Medieval Mile Museum for the launch yesterday and spoke to some of the attendees;