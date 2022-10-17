Kilkenny looks set to get a dedicated litter warden

A dedicated litter warden for Kilkenny looks set to be appointed.

Members of the city municipal district were informed on Friday that there is a proposal for a warden specifically for the city centre.

Councillor Joe Malone, who had made a call for such a role, was happy with that:

“I think that’s a start, let people be aware, and it’s not about giving people files on the spot, it is to a point but at the same time there’s an education process going on in the schools and that kind of thing,” said Joe.