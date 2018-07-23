Kilkenny makes shortlist for Foodie Destination of the Year again

For the fourth year running, Kilkenny has been shortlisted for the title of Foodie Destination of the Year.

The initiative has been run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland for years now, but Kilkenny has never managed to clinch the top spot.

25% of the marks are based on the public vote and Kilkenny Tourism is urging everyone to support the campaign when the voting opens this Wednesday.

Aisling Hayes with the Tourism Division of the county council says the judges will also be arriving in the next few weeks.