Kilkenny man Phil Hogan was among the top ten names searched via Google in 2020

The US Election was the most searched topic in Ireland on Google this year.

People looking for information on Coronavirus took the second spot of most searched results.

US President-elect Joe Biden was the person whose name was typed the most into Google in 2020 while Kilkenny man Phil Hogan also made that top ten.

People also searched for ‘how to cut your own hair’, and ‘how to make banana bread’ while the top recipe was for brown bread.

Here’s the full breakdown: