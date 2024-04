A lottery player in Kilkenny has scooped up to half a million euro in last night’s Lotto Plus draw.

The lucky player is the latest winner after purchasing their ticket online.

Lotto players in the county are being urged to check their tickets carefully, as one player has won the top prize of €500,000 in Friday night’s Plus draw.

The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 13, 21 and 37.

+++