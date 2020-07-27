Kilkenny psychotherapist says more men are seeking help for mental health issues compared to before

A Kilkenny psychotherapist says there’s a lot more men seeking help and counselling for mental health issues compared to before.

A new survey revealed that only three in ten Irish men said they would go to counselling and that two out of five women would attend.

Local psychotherapist Mags Bowen says she’s surprised by the findings and that men deal with issues differently:

“I can honestly say I would have 50/50 in male and female coming to the practice, I suppose what I do recognise is that with guys they interact and communicate differently to ladies and that has to be respected, no more than the ladies approach has to be respected, we’re all different” she said.

“Side by side interactions with men or with young men particularly and boys is usually much more useful than the face to face (sessions) and you have to be able to adapt that within a counselling or psychotherapeutic environment”.