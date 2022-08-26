Kilkenny pub picks up a silver and bronze at Bar of the Year competition

A Kilkenny pub’s picked up a silver and bronze at the national Bar of the Year competition.

Left Bank on the Parade took the second prize in the City Bar category after gold went to 101 Limerick.

And the local crew went on to take the third spot in the Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year segment, just behind R.I.O.T. Bar in Dublin and The Front Door Pub in Galway.

Full winners list here