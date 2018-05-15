Kilkenny publican ends his reign as President of Vintners Federation

A Kilkenny man will today hand over the Presidency of the Vinter’s Federation of Ireland.

Delegates are gathering in Letterkenny today for their AGM.

Pat Crotty, who owns Paris Texas in the city, has held the organisation’s top position for two years.

Padraig McGann from Monavea, Co Galway takes over the reigns today.

Speaking to KCLR news Pat Crotty says they’ve seen a lot more interaction with Government agencies in the last 2 years because of the situation that a ‘hung Dáil’ has created.

But he says while there have been a lot of issues debated, very few of them have been delivered by Government.