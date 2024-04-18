A local primary school pupil has won a top prize in a national contest.

9-year old Mikey McCormack from St. Patrick’s School in Kilkenny took home a Special Merit Award from the 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

His winning artwork entitled ‘Cow’ was said to have ‘demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination’ by Final Adjudicator, Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus of Education at the National College of Art and Design.

Charley Bell, a 17-year old student at Methodist College Belfast, has been chosen overall winner of this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, taking first prize in the senior 16-18 years age category.

Her winning work, for which she receives a prize of €1,500, is entitled ‘Anticipation’ and is a painstakingly detailed portrait study in coloured pencils.

She was also the overall competition winner last year as well as winning Special Merit Awards in both 2020 and 2021.