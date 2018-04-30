Kilkenny report on Technological University campus in the city launched today

Kilkenny is ready and willing to provide 1,000 third level spaces as part of the Technological University of the South East programme.

That’s the main message to the government of a report that’s being launched in the Kilkenny today.

‘From Charter to Framework: The Case for Higher Education Provision in Kilkenny’ is the name of the report that has been prepared by Kilkenny County Council.

Junior Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor will be launching it in the Parade Tower this afternoon.

KCLR News understands the report outlines that the council would like to have a campus of the Technological University for the South East based in buildings on the Brewery Site.

IT Carlow and Waterford IT are currently in the process of coming together to form this university and up to now there had been no definite mention of Kilkenny playing a part in that.

The council is proposing a space on the Brewery Site that would accommodate up to 1,000 students and it’s understood that it could be ready for use within the next couple of years.

Today’s launch takes place at half past 3 and you can hear more about the plans on KCLR Live this morning and The Way It Is later this evening.