Kilkenny school halts plans for facial recognition software after complaint

A school in Kilkenny has put a halt to plans for facial recognition software to check student’s attendance.

CBS Kilkenny has put a scheme on hold after GDPR concerns were raised with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

A report int today’s Sunday Business Post says it’s understood those concerns were brought forward by a parent.

It comes as the EU considers new legislation to ban the technology in public places, while it considers how to regulate it.

The European Union believes the software – which is also planned for the new National Children’s Hospital – could affect citizens’ privacy rights.

KCLR has contacted the school for comment.