Kilkenny Set to Welcome Home Senior Camogie Team from All Ireland Battle

You’re being urged to show your support for Kilkenny’s senior camogie team later today after yesterday’s heartbreaking defeat in Croke park.

The council’s organised a Civic Reception for them which begins at the Courthouse on Parliament Street with music and entertainment from 5:30pm, with a replay of the match on a big screen.

The team will travel by open top bus from MacDonagh Train Station, down John’s Street, Rose Inn Street, and High Street to the Courthouse.

Kilkenny Camogie County Board Chair Sheila Norris has told KCLR News “We’re hoping to be at the Courthouse for 7pm so get out there and support the girls, just welcome them back and give them the recognition they deserve”.