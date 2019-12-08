Kilkenny shop sells winning €6.8 million lotto ticket

People in Kilkenny are being urged to check their lotto tickets this morning as it’s been revealed the winning €6.8 million ticket was bought locally.

Christmas has certainly come early for the holder as they’ll be picking up €6,834,410.

The winning numbers were 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 1.

The shop where it was sold has yet to be revealed but a spokesperson for the National Lottery has told KCLR News they are making contact with them at the moment.

Since 1998, there have been 25 lotto jackpot winners in Co Kilkenny who have shared in a whopping €36.1 million in jackpot prizes between them.