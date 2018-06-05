Kilkenny soldier in training for charity kayaking challenge

A local soldier says he was delighted to accept a charity challenge to kayak from Ireland to Wales.

Stephen Happe from Kilkenny will be setting off from the coast of Wexford – along with three others – on the 8th of July to raise money for suicide prevention charity, Turn the Tide of Suicide.

Stephen’s been kayaking for over 18 years now and is a member of the Irish Army based in Stephen’s Barracks.

Speaking to KCLR News, he says a lot of training is being done ahead of their 100-kilometre journey.

They have set themselves a target of raising 10 thousand euro but Stephen says they would like to raise even more money than that if they can.