Kilkenny teenager making waves on social media

A Loreto Kilkenny student is gaining traction (and followers!) on social media.

16 year old Nadine Maher is a makeup artist from Kilkenny city.

Her page was recently tagged by Anastasia Beverly Hills, an Instagram account with over 20 million followers.

Nadine’s seen a surge in popularity as a result, and now has almost 4,000 followers herself.

Speaking to KCLR, Nadine described her makeup style; “They’re bright looks. I love neon and drawing mad stuff on my face.”

The artist can be found on Instagram here