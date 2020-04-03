KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny teenager making waves on social media
The Loreto Kilkenny student has almost 4,000 followers
A Loreto Kilkenny student is gaining traction (and followers!) on social media.
16 year old Nadine Maher is a makeup artist from Kilkenny city.
Her page was recently tagged by Anastasia Beverly Hills, an Instagram account with over 20 million followers.
Nadine’s seen a surge in popularity as a result, and now has almost 4,000 followers herself.
Speaking to KCLR, Nadine described her makeup style; “They’re bright looks. I love neon and drawing mad stuff on my face.”
The artist can be found on Instagram here