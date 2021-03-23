Kilkenny to pick its businesses today for the Student Enterprise Programme national finals

We’ll find out a little later this morning who’ll be representing Kilkenny in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme national finals.

Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office last week announced its finalists for its county final which takes place virtually from 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to select winners to go onto the national event on May 14.

They’ll be joined by Kilkennys students who’ll be picked in an online event that’ll roll out on KCLR Facebook and YouTube channels from 11:30am this morning.

It’s hosted by MC Brian Redmond and will feature students from Castlecomer Community School, Coláiste Éamann Rís, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Duiske College, Kilkenny CBS, Kilkenny College, Loreto Secondary School, Presentation Secondary School and St Brigid’s College.

Fiona Deegan of Kilkenny’s Local Enterprise Office has been telling KCLR “We’re really looking forward to today’s county final of the Student Enterprise Programme, today’s county final will be represented by 80 students from nine schools throughout the county and these students will have been working diligently throughout the last number of months in very, very difficult circumstances, very different for us as well in terms of 300-400 students in one venue whereas today we’re having a virtual event and we’ve had great support from KCLR”.

She adds “I want to give a shout-out to all the students participating today, for the teachers that supported those students, the parents who spent many hours I’d say putting up with the students trying to prepare these businesses for today, we look forward to selecting the winners that will go forward to the national final on the 14th of May representing county Kilkenny, so really looking forward to the competition today so tune in at 11:30 on KCLR96fm to hear all the businesses throughout the county”.

You can tune into that action via our Facebook here or our YouTube here