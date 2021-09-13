Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter CEO moves to allay concerns over job creation

The Chief Executive of the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny says there was no Plan A or B about recruiting companies for the Brewhouse building.

Jason Clerkin made the statement on KCLR’s The Bottom Line after concerns were expressed last week that not enough new jobs would be created if Glanbia became the anchor tenants.

Mr Clerkin says the Brewhouse only represents about 20% of the office space that will eventually be available on the site.

He said “The ambition is to provide really good mixed use office space down there to promote and encourage businesses to come down.

And it’s important that we sell the city because Abbey Quarter on its own won’t survive.

It’s important that Abbey Quarter works with the city and the city works with Abbey Quarter to promote the city because it’s not the office space that will determine whether a big company comes down here. It’s the living environment, it’s the working environment and it’s the ability to provide employment locally”.