Kilkenny’s Canal Walk closed due to fallen trees and power lines in the area

Status yellow wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for much of the country.

A rain warning for all of Leinster, remains in place, with wind advisories also remaining in place in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Éireann is urging people to be extra cautious of spot flooding and fallen debris.

KCLR News has been advised of fallen trees on the Castlecomer to Carlow road, on the N25 just past the Rhu Glenn towards Glenmore, and at The Rock Bar on the Freshford Road, with debris on roads across both counties.

The Canal Walk is closed from the hurling statue all the way down to the Canal Car park, due to fallen trees and power lines in the area.

Emergency ESB crews are on site and Kilkenny County Council have advised that the walk way will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, a number of customers across both counties are affected by power outages.