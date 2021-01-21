Kilkenny’s first private drive-through Covid19 test centre opens today

Kilkenny’s first private drive-through COVID19 test centre’s opening today.

PCR swabbing will be carried out by appointment at Ayrfield Medical Centre in the city in partnership with the Tropical Medical Bureau.

It’ll cost €120 but you can book in online and get results back within 24 to 36 hours.

Dr Frank Chambers says it’s for anyone who’s not able to get a test through the public health system, telling KCLR News “People that are worried about themselves, that don’t have symptoms, a lot of peope out there that want to know their status and they’d like to know it via PCR tests so that’s a facility that’s available as well and also as the HSE PCR became more restricted recently due to the increase in numbers a lot of people don’t fall within the remit of testing now and as a result, they’re wondering how they can get a test”.

Dr Chambers adds “The general criteria are asymptomatic patients who want a test, those looking for pre-travel because there’s a requirement by certain airlines etc that need a certificate within a certain timeframe, there’s also pre-hospital screening for patients that, actually one of the things that’s come up is patients going for procedures that need a test and that test is either being offered to them in the hospital and that could be Dublin or Waterford and some of them don’t want to go down to that”.