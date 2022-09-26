Kilkenny’s Good Shepherd Director says level of homelessness nationally is shocking but unsurprising

The Director of Kilkenny’s Good Shepherd Centre says a new survey that shows the level of homelessness in Ireland is shocking but unsurprising.

Almost 300,000 adults have experienced homelessness in their lives according to the new poll for ‘Simon Communities Ireland’

Ireland’s homelessness record figure from 2017 was broken earlier this year with a record high of 10,568 people living on our streets or in emergency accommodation.

Noel Sherry told KCLR News that in the event that figures continue to rise he and his team will have to start seeking additional capacity for their services.

“Many people will choose not to go into emergency services and that’s another dilemma, and it’s one that we are constantly trying to work on,” said Noel.

“But I would say is that, if this trend continues, we will have to sit down and sort out additional capacity and that is something that we are very committed to doing with the local authority,” he added.