Kilkenny’s new Climate Action Co-ordinator urges local businesses to focus on tackling climate change

Kilkenny’s new Climate Action Co-ordinator says businesses are slow to adapt to the realities of climate change.

Kilkenny County Council’s Dearbhala Ledwidge says the job will be to help the county deliver on the government’s Climate Action plan.

Speaking on KCLR’s The Bottom Line this week she says local businesses need to look beyond their day-to-day and focus on climate change now before they are left behind.

Dearbhala adds that “there is a relatively low uptake of the business grants and supports that are there for climate action which is concerning. However, it is understable on one level as businesses are coming out of Covid and are dealing with the energy crisis.”