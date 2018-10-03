Kilkenny’s Taxback.com survey finds housing and homelessness no. 1 priority for people in Budget 2019

Housing and homelessness is the number one priority in Budget 2019 – or at least that’s the finding of the latest Taxpayer Sentiment Survey carried out by Taxback.com.

The tax refund services company, the headquarters of which are in Kilkenny, questioned 1,600 people. To the question “If you were Taoiseach, what would your number 1 priority in Budget 2019 be?” almost a quarter of respondents chose healthcare.

A cut in income tax rates came in at 13% followed by childcare costs, poverty levels, climate change & tax assistance & incentives for the self-employed.

However, housing and homelessness was number one for half of those questioned.