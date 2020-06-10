Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre calls on locals to help #SaveTheArts

The Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny might only have a full audience of fifty people if they re-open next month under the current coronavirus restrictions.

The local theatre are calling for locals to get behind them and support a new ”#SaveTheArts” campaign.

Theatres are not due to reopen until the last phase of the Roadmap on the 20th of July.

Watergate Director Joanna Cunningham has told KCLR it won’t make sense to open under current rules when they might only get a sixth of their usual crowd in